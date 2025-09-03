In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Statement by the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc
The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular meeting on 03/09/2025, chaired by MP Mohammad Raad with the participation of its members. The meeting discussed several political and parliamentary matters related to Lebanon, Palestine, and the region. The following statement was issued:
We extend our congratulations to all humanity, and to Muslims in particular, on the blessed birth anniversary of the Seal of the Messengers, the Prophet of guidance and mercy, our Master Muhammad (peace be upon him and his purified family and chosen companions), as well as the birth anniversary of his grandson, Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq (peace be upon him), and the Islamic Unity Week.
We sincerely call for renewing faith and reaffirming steadfast commitment to the principles, values, and practices established by the Greatest Messenger (PBUH), and for drawing inspiration from his blessed teachings in resisting injustice and tyranny, championing truth, aiding the distressed, and upholding justice in order to preserve people’s rights, dignity, and homelands.
The Zionist enemy continues to plunge deeper into its savage criminal aggression and genocidal war—through starvation, killing, and destruction—against the Gaza Strip and its people. It escalates its preparations and plans to occupy the city of Gaza, while its foreign minister announces that the usurping entity is also preparing to declare the annexation of the West Bank. Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance factions, foremost among them Hamas, are waging a valiant epic battle against the Zionist enemy, inflicting heavy losses on its forces, thereby reaffirming the steadfastness, heroism, and powerful effectiveness of the mujahideen on the battlefield. The steadfastness, patience, and resolve of the people of Gaza remain the greatest example across time.
Amid disgraceful abandonment and the full partnership of the American administration in the genocidal, barbaric war on Gaza—and with the absence of any effective international, Islamic, or Arab role to stop this documented genocide against our people—there remains an example of defiance presented by proud Yemen. Yemen has remained firm in its position, defending and supporting Palestine and Gaza, washing the shame from the face of the nation, and preserving what remains of Arab dignity and honor.
Yesterday, Yemen, in faith, steadfastness, and in defense of the Ummah, offered a most precious group of leaders—at their forefront Prime Minister Ahmad Ghalib al-Rahwi, along with a number of ministers and other officials—who were martyred following criminal Zionist airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa.
The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, while valuing the immense and precious sacrifices Yemen offers in victory for the causes and dignity of the Ummah in Palestine, extends to the Yemeni leadership—foremost Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi—along with the responsible officials, the brave and self-sacrificing Yemeni people, and the families of the martyrs, its highest expressions of congratulations and condolences, raising its hands in supplication that God may protect Yemen and its people, keeping them dear, proud, safeguarded, and victorious.
Regarding a range of recent political, parliamentary, and national developments, the Bloc notes the following:
First: The successive statements of enemy leaders, along with their American supporters and all so-called international guarantors, leave no doubt that the enemy is determined not to implement any of its obligations under its agreement with the Lebanese state announced on 27/11/2024—whether concerning the cessation of hostilities, withdrawal from the occupied points (which have even increased), or stopping the crimes of assassinations, bombardment, demolitions, and daily violations of sovereignty. Instead, it remains committed to extortion and mockery of any measure taken by the Lebanese government, even regarding its approval and adoption of the American “Tom Barrack paper” intended to restrict arms. The arrogance has reached the point where this envoy boasts of the fall of the Sykes–Picot borders, giving "Israel" the green light to do whatever it wants, wherever it wants, whenever it wants, in defense of its entity, security, and interests.
In light of all this, the requirements of defending Lebanon and preserving national sovereignty demand that the authorities reassess their calculations, stop offering free gifts to the enemy, reverse their unconstitutional and unpatriotic decision regarding the resistance’s arms, refrain from pushing forward the intended plans in this regard, and return to the logic of understanding and dialogue, as called for by Speaker Nabih Berri, in an attempt to find a way out of the deadlock into which the government has placed itself and the country as a result of its submission to foreign dictates.
Second: The government faces a long list of major obligations in the midst of current strategic challenges, foremost among them initiating the repair of what it has fractured of national unity as a result of its involvement in a misguided decision that threatens stability, as well as beginning the reconstruction and restoration of what was destroyed by the recent "Israeli" war of aggression, and fulfilling its duties toward citizens and those affected.
Therefore, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc calls on the government to implement what it committed to in its ministerial statement regarding reconstruction, by including in its 2026 budget clear financial allocations covering the burdens of this duty and addressing the needs of our people in this regard.
Third: The government must move out of the space of confusion and paralysis in which it is stuck—both in terms of the obligations it pledged in its ministerial statement to address, to ease the living and economic hardships of the Lebanese, and in terms of its commitment to fully and comprehensively implement the Taif Agreement without selectivity or misinterpretation. It is, indeed, both tragic and ironic that the stench of corruption begins to emanate from a government that claims salvation and reform, and that this government appears paralyzed except when it comes to submitting to foreign dictates.
Hezbollah Media Relations
Wednesday, 03/09/2025
10 Rabi‘ al-Awwal 1447 AH