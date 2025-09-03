First: The successive statements of enemy leaders, along with their American supporters and all so-called international guarantors, leave no doubt that the enemy is determined not to implement any of its obligations under its agreement with the Lebanese state announced on 27/11/2024—whether concerning the cessation of hostilities, withdrawal from the occupied points (which have even increased), or stopping the crimes of assassinations, bombardment, demolitions, and daily violations of sovereignty. Instead, it remains committed to extortion and mockery of any measure taken by the Lebanese government, even regarding its approval and adoption of the American “Tom Barrack paper” intended to restrict arms. The arrogance has reached the point where this envoy boasts of the fall of the Sykes–Picot borders, giving "Israel" the green light to do whatever it wants, wherever it wants, whenever it wants, in defense of its entity, security, and interests.