’Israeli’ Airstrike on South Lebanon Town of Yater Martyrs One

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese citizen was killed in an "Israeli" airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Yater, according to an announcement made on Wednesday by the Health Emergency Operations Center, a department of the Ministry of Public Health.

"Israeli" forces opened fire from the Ruwaisat Al-Alam position towards the outskirts of the town of Kfarchouba, while "Israeli" artillery targeted the area of Jabal Sadana on the outskirts of the town of Shebaa.

Additionally, an "Israeli" drone dropped a bomb on civilians who were attempting to move household furniture using a tractor in the town of Hula.

At dawn on Wednesday, "Israeli" forces advanced into the town of Aita al-Shaab and proceeded to detonate a farm belonging to a local citizen on the town's outskirts.

Also on Wednesday morning, the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, announced that its forces had come under what it described as their most serious attack since the ceasefire agreement was reached on November 27th, 2024.