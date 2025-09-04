“Israel” Escalates Aggression on South Lebanon: Raids Martyr Several Citizens, Syrian Worker

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous aggression on Lebanon, “Israeli” warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on the Zahrani coast area in South Lebanon.

The strikes targeted an industrial hangar used for repairing bulldozers in the Deir Taqla farm, located between the towns of Ansariyeh and Adloun.

One Syrian worker was martyred, and several others were injured as a result of the strikes that targeted the hangar between the two towns.

"Israel", in its attacks on Wednesday, has murdered four people, bringing the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire announcement in November to more than 264, with over 540 injured.

Earlier in the day, the “Israeli” aggression targeting the towns of Shebaa, Al-Kharayeb, and Taybeh in southern Lebanon resulted in three martyrs, in addition to injuries from the “Israeli” airstrike on Al-Kharayeb, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Additionally, a Lebanese citizen was martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike on the town of Yater in southern Lebanon.