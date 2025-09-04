Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

“Israel” Escalates Aggression on South Lebanon: Raids Martyr Several Citizens, Syrian Worker

“Israel” Escalates Aggression on South Lebanon: Raids Martyr Several Citizens, Syrian Worker
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

As part of its continuous aggression on Lebanon, “Israeli” warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on the Zahrani coast area in South Lebanon.

The strikes targeted an industrial hangar used for repairing bulldozers in the Deir Taqla farm, located between the towns of Ansariyeh and Adloun.

One Syrian worker was martyred, and several others were injured as a result of the strikes that targeted the hangar between the two towns.

"Israel", in its attacks on Wednesday, has murdered four people, bringing the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire announcement in November to more than 264, with over 540 injured.

Earlier in the day, the “Israeli” aggression targeting the towns of Shebaa, Al-Kharayeb, and Taybeh in southern Lebanon resulted in three martyrs, in addition to injuries from the “Israeli” airstrike on Al-Kharayeb, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Additionally, a Lebanese citizen was martyred in an “Israeli” airstrike on the town of Yater in southern Lebanon.

zionist aggressions SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Escalates Aggression on South Lebanon: Raids Martyr Several Citizens, Syrian Worker

“Israel” Escalates Aggression on South Lebanon: Raids Martyr Several Citizens, Syrian Worker

7 hours ago
’Israeli’ Airstrike on South Lebanon Town of Yater Martyrs One

’Israeli’ Airstrike on South Lebanon Town of Yater Martyrs One

22 hours ago
“Loyalty to the Resistance: Firm Stance on Gaza, Tribute to Yemen, and Call for Lebanese Sovereignty and Unity”

“Loyalty to the Resistance: Firm Stance on Gaza, Tribute to Yemen, and Call for Lebanese Sovereignty and Unity”

one day ago
“Israel” Attacks UNIFIL Forces Clearing Roadblocks 

“Israel” Attacks UNIFIL Forces Clearing Roadblocks 

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-09-2025 Hour: 04:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot