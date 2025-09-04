Yemen Launches 2nd Dual Strike Against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] announced the execution of a military operation targeting a sensitive "Israeli" site west of the occupied city of Al-Quds using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

According to the official statement, given by spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the strike achieved its intended objective and forced illegal settlers to flee to shelters.

The operation comes in direct response to the ongoing genocide and starvation crimes committed by the "Israeli" enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a separate operation, the Air Force of the YAF carried out a drone strike targeting a vital "Israeli" enemy site in the occupied city of "Haifa". The drone operation was also declared a success.

These operations form part of the initial response to "Israeli" aggression against Yemen, as stated by the YAF.

The statement highlights that the timing of the operations coincides with Yemen’s preparations to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, who was described as a unifying figure for the Arab and Islamic nations, calling for resistance, justice, and support for the oppressed.

The YAF framed the actions as being in line with prophetic teachings to confront the enemies of the nation and reject any alliance with them.

The YAF affirmed their continued commitment to fulfilling their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the people of Gaza. The statement concluded with a vow to maintain military pressure until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the aggression ceases.

"Israeli" media reported on Wednesday that the airspace over “Ben Gurion” Airport was closed and all flights to and from it were suspended, coinciding with sirens sounding in occupied al-Quds, the Dead Sea, and several other areas, after a ballistic missile was detected being launched from Yemen.

The spokesperson for the "Israeli" forces admitted that "sirens were activated in several areas following the launch of a missile from Yemen."

This comes as the YAF announced earlier in the day that they had targeted sensitive sites in the occupied city of "Yafa" in a dual military operation, deploying a Palestine-2 hypersonic missile with multiple independent warheads and a Zulfiqar ballistic missile.

The YAF said the strike forced "millions of settlers into shelters" and temporarily suspended air traffic at “Ben Gurion” Airport.