Yemeni Forces Continue Targeting “Ben Gurion”

Statement Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The Almighty said: “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.”

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip and as part of the initial response to the “Israeli” aggression against our country, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] carried out a military operation targeting Lod Airport [Ben Gurion] in the occupied area of Yaffa with a ballistic Zu Al-Fiqar missile.

By the grace of God, the missile reached its target, and all “Israeli” and American interception systems failed to stop it. This caused millions of Zionist settlers to rush into shelters and led to the suspension of airport operations.

The hesitant stance of some Arab and Islamic countries, and the complicity and participation of others, only encourages the enemy to continue implementing its brutal criminal plan by tightening the siege and expanding the aggression, which will lead to worsening famine and an increase in casualties.

What our oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza are enduring obliges all nations to act and break all restrictions, in fulfillment of their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty to end this unprecedented crime in our modern history. Responsibility falls upon everyone, and duty is not absolved until it is fulfilled.

The Yemeni people will continue their support for Gaza until the aggression is stopped and the siege is lifted.

God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, proud, and independent.

Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the Ummah.