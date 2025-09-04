Corbyn Hosts “Gaza Tribunal” To Expose UK’s Role in ’Israel’s’ Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will host a two-day tribunal in London to expose the role of the British government in "Israel’s" genocidal war on Gaza.

Set for Thursday and Friday at Church House in Westminster, the hearings will gather UN officials, aid workers, medics, legal experts, and journalists, including UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory Francesca Albanese.

Organizers said in a statement on Wednesday, “The public deserves to know the truth. That is why we are holding the Gaza Tribunal. We will uncover the truth."

They said the focus would be on Britain’s legal responsibilities and the consequences of its military and political support for "Israel".

The tribunal follows Corbyn’s failed push for a formal inquiry in parliament earlier this summer.

On June 4, he introduced a bill demanding an independent investigation into the UK’s involvement in "Israel’s" war on Gaza, from supplying arms and surveillance aircraft to allowing Royal Air Force bases to be used.

Despite support from dozens of MPs and more than 20 aid groups, the proposal was blocked by the ruling Labour Party.

The Gaza Tribunal comes amid mounting pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with hundreds of thousands of Britons joining protests demanding an end to his government’s support for "Israel".

Recent YouGov polling shows a majority of Britons sympathize with Palestinians, and many now describe "Israel’s" war on Gaza as genocide.

The UK government nonetheless continues to supply critical F-35 fighter jet components to "Israel".

Last September, the government suspended 30 of 350 arms export licenses after finding a clear risk of violations of international humanitarian law — but F-35 parts, central to the bombing campaign in Gaza, were exempted.

Concerns have also been raised over British surveillance flights over Gaza, reportedly launched from Cyprus without any parliamentary approval.

Rights groups have constantly warned that such collaboration could directly implicate the UK in war crimes and genocide.

Reports show that Starmer’s government authorized approximately $160 million in arms exports to "Israel" between October and December 2024, according to strategic export licensing records.