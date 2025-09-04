Exposing the Trump Administration’s Plan: Genocide Disguised as Development

By Mohamad Hammoud

A 38-Page Blueprint of Destruction

Lebanon – Last month, Washington woke to a 38-page brochure that looked more like a theme park advertisement than a reconstruction plan. Titled the “Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust” [GREAT Trust], it lays out a blueprint for ethnic cleansing disguised as economic development. Beneath promises of “smart cities” and “investment opportunities” lies a plan to forcibly displace Palestinians, undermine their sovereignty, and cement “Israeli” domination under US oversight. This is a moral catastrophe and a blatant violation of international law, driven by “Israeli” pressure and aided by Western figures such as Tony Blair and Jared Kushner.

The brochure, presented to President Trump and reported by The Washington Post, promises to transform Gaza’s rubble into the “Riviera of the Middle East”. AI-operated smart cities, Trump-branded resorts, and palm-shaped islands dominate the renderings—but the vision depends entirely on removing the 2.1 million Palestinians currently living there.

A Brochure of Horrors for Palestinians

The plan offers Palestinians who “voluntarily” leave $5,000, rent and food subsidies abroad, and digital tokens for future apartments within Gaza’s controlled zones. Those who resist face confinement in “secure zones” patrolled by Western contractors until deemed “deradicalized”. Displaced Palestinians are treated as liabilities, saving the plan’s architects $23,000 per person while ignoring urgent humanitarian needs in a region where 90 percent of housing is already destroyed.

The document misrepresents the 1993 Oslo Accords, which guarantee Palestinian self-determination—not exile. It proposes placing Gaza under American and “Israeli” control, undermining Palestinian governance. “Israeli” interests, advised by the Boston Consulting Group, attempt to legitimize this illegal plan with a dubious “finders keepers” rationale, ignoring the Geneva Conventions and principles of occupation and non-refoulement.

Trump Admits “Israeli” Control

There is little mystery why US policy often serves “Israeli” interests. This week, President Trump made it unmistakably clear in a leaked fundraiser speech: “You guys used to own Congress, and frankly, you still own most of it,” adding, “now a lot of people are finding the courage to say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this isn’t right’”. While the influence of “Israel” on US politics has long been noted, this is the first time a sitting president has admitted it openly.

Trump’s acknowledgment exposes the political forces behind the Gaza plan, revealing how American policy can reflect “Israel’s” priorities rather than US interests.

Pressure from “Israel” and Western Elites

“Israeli” officials heavily shaped the plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the “bold vision,” while some cabinet members openly call for annexation and settlement expansion. Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister turned Middle East consultant, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and chief Middle East architect, lend international legitimacy to a coordinated effort to erase Palestinian sovereignty and turn Gaza into an “Israeli”-American economic asset. Their involvement underscores the plan’s political motivations, not humanitarian intent.

Violating International Law

Legal scholars condemn the plan as “textbook forced displacement” disguised as redevelopment. Rutgers professor Adil Haque calls it a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions. Forcible transfer of Palestinians, fragmentation of Gaza into enclaves under foreign control, and denial of refugees’ right of return violate key international principles. Silence on Palestinian statehood, bypassing of UN oversight, and reliance on private security firms compound its illegality.

Economic Motives Over Human Rights

The GREAT Trust markets itself as a $100 billion investment, promising fourfold returns through electric vehicle factories, data centers, luxury resorts, and high-rise housing. Gaza is to become a “Riviera of the Middle East” under US trusteeship for roughly ten years, until a “deradicalized” Palestinian polity governs in alignment with the Abraham Accords, favoring “Israel”. This vision relies on treating Palestinians as expendable—either exiled with minimal compensation or confined indefinitely. Profits take precedence over dignity, self-determination, and legal standards.

A Moral and Political Crossroads

Congress holds the purse strings; every bulldozer, sensor, or desalination plant requires US capital and diplomatic cover. The choice is stark: support multilateral reconstruction under UN supervision, conditioned on Palestinian rights, or fund a gated, apartheid-like Gaza built on ethnic cleansing masquerading as progress. Endorsing this plan would shred international law and brand the US as the first nation to crowdfund genocide.

The Time to Speak Is Now

Fiber-optic streetlights and marble lobbies cannot mask the reality: the Trump administration’s “development” plan betrays American values, serves “Israeli” ambitions, and seeks to erase the Palestinian presence. The involvement of Western elites confirms this is politically motivated, not humanitarian. Americans—and the world—must condemn this plan and demand respect for Palestinian rights and international law. Trump’s acknowledgment of “Israeli” control over Congress should spark transparency and resistance to foreign interference. Silence must end before Gaza’s tragedy is cemented under the guise of “development”.