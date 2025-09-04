Haaretz: ’Israel’ Walking Open-Eyed into Disaster

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" newspaper Haaretz has issued a stark warning that the "Israeli" occupation is heading “with open eyes toward a disaster that deepens by the day” as its war on Gaza approaches a second year.

In its editorial, Haaretz argued that the goals declared by the "Israeli" leadership, “defeating Hamas,” “restoring security control,” and “bringing back the [hostages],” have lost meaning amid mounting destruction and human suffering.

The paper noted that even before the official launch of “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” entire neighborhoods in Gaza had already been flattened.

Satellite images reveal widespread devastation, while rescue services are warning of imminent collapse without urgent humanitarian intervention.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are left without shelter, food, or medical care. “Unless action is taken now, the damage will soon be irreversible,” the editorial warned.

The newspaper also raised concerns about reports of controversial battlefield practices. It highlighted the “Uriya Force,” led by Bezalel Zini, the brother of the incoming “Shin Bet” chief, accusing the unit of pushing troops into tunnels and booby-trapped buildings while using Palestinians as human shields.

According to the editorial, such methods erode the "[army’s] moral framework" and undermine command structures, with responsibility placed squarely on the political and military leadership.

Haaretz argued that senior "Israeli" security officials recognize the limits of the war but have failed to speak truthfully to the public.

The editorial stressed that every branch of the security establishment has urged the cabinet to accept a deal, even a partial one, warning of heavy costs, including further loss of troops and captives, exhaustion of military resources, and the risks of "indefinite military rule in Gaza".

Despite this, the Chief of Staff and senior commanders have allowed operations such as “Gideon’s Chariots B” to continue, the paper wrote.

The editorial also pointed to international reactions, quoting Trump, who said, “They need to end this war; it is hurting 'Israel'. They may be winning the war, but they are not winning the public relations war in the world.”

Haaretz argued that Trump’s comments reflected concerns over image rather than the lives being lost, as “decisions are being made without serious or responsible foundations.”

Meanwhile, “Israeli” settlers and captives’ families continue protesting a detached entity, but Netanyahu remains unmoved, tying the war to his political survival.

Concluding its piece, Haaretz called for an immediate end to the war, return of captives, and adoption of the Arab peace proposal, warning that continued aggression could cause irreversible collapse: “'Israel' must stop, now.”