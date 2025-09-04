$7B Cost of “Israel’s” Occupation to Gaza!

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, continues to push for the occupation of Gaza under the pretext of freeing captives and defeating the Palestinian Resistance Hamas.

This comes amid skepticism from opposition figures, former officials, and even the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF], which considers the invasion a threat to the captives’ lives, while estimates indicate that the cost of the invasion exceeds $7 billion.

In this context, the official “Israeli” broadcasting corporation Kan reported that “the cost of occupying Gaza City is estimated between 20 and 25 billion shekels [around $5.9 to $7.3 billion].”

The report noted that officials in the so-called head of the “National” Security Council and the Ministry of Finance have, for days, been discussing the need to increase the occupation’s security budget due to the ongoing aggression.

It added that the occupation entity is expected to boost the security budget, with possible cuts across other ministries.

On Tuesday, the IOF mobilized the largest batch of reserve troops, as part of preparations for the so-called “Chariots of Gideon Operation” to occupy Gaza City, according to Kan.

More than 35,000 reserve troops were summoned, including five combat brigades, command units, combat support teams, intelligence operatives, air force personnel, headquarters and logistics officers.

Kan further reported that an additional 25,000 reserve troops are expected to be deployed in the coming weeks, raising the total number of occupation forces involved in the invasion to around 60,000.

The report confirmed that this reserve mobilization comes amid deep disagreements between the political echelon and senior officials within the security establishment, many of whom favor pursuing a “deal.

Kan emphasized that “Israel” is entering “a new phase” in its brutal war on Gaza, one that may become one of the most controversial campaigns since the aggression began nearly two years ago.