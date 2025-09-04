“Israeli” Strikes Hit Displaced Families in Gaza City

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] intensified their bombardment of Gaza City on Thursday morning, unleashing heavy strikes across the northern part of the Strip and inflicting more losses among Palestinians.

Four people, including three children, were reportedly martyred when "Israeli" aircraft struck a tent sheltering forcibly displaced families near the Abu Mazen roundabout in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of the city.

Additional martyrs and injuries were reported after "Israeli" warplanes targeted tents housing displaced Palestinians near the Italian Tower in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

In a separate attack, several Palestinians were martyred, others wounded, and some remain missing after an "Israeli" strike hit a home in the al-Sabra neighborhood, south of the city.

Intense "Israeli" artillery shelling struck the Al-Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza, coinciding with the demolition of multiple residential buildings, as per reports.

Meanwhile, in the south, the IOF carried out a large-scale demolition in the Al-Satar area, north of Khan Younis, adding to the devastation across the Strip.

The assault comes as part of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” which "Israel" says is aimed at occupying Gaza City.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities [CRPD] sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a growing disability crisis in Gaza, reporting that the ongoing war has left tens of thousands of children permanently injured.

The committee warned that evacuation orders during "Israeli" attacks were often inaccessible to people with disabilities, forcing many to flee in unsafe, undignified conditions, such as crawling through sand or mud without proper assistance.

The UN-led aid system has collapsed, replaced by a US–"Israel"-backed effort with just four centers, largely inaccessible due to destruction and lack of mobility support.

"People with disabilities faced severe disruptions in assistance, leaving many without food, clean water, or sanitation and dependent on others for survival," the committee warned.

The report found 83% of disabled people in Gaza lost mobility aids, which remain blocked as "Israel" classifies them as "dual-use" and excludes them from aid shipments.

Over 157,000 were injured in Gaza, with many facing lifelong impairments. The committee urged urgent aid and action to prevent further harm and rights violations.