Kiev Rejects Putin–Zelensky Talks in Moscow

By Staff, Agencies

Kiev has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal that he meet with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky in Moscow.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday, Putin suggested that Zelensky could travel to the Russian capital to negotiate peace terms.

Hungary, Switzerland, and Turkey are among the countries that have previously expressed their readiness to host such talks.

In a post on X, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga said that at least seven countries are prepared to host a potential Putin-Zelensky summit.

“These are serious proposals and President Zelensky is ready for such a meeting at any time,” he wrote.

“Yet, Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals,” Sibiga wrote, calling for “increased pressure” on Russia.

Putin has repeatedly said he is open to meeting with Zelensky at the “final stage” of negotiations. He reiterated on Wednesday that a summit would only take place if it is “properly prepared and would yield positive results.”

“At the end of the day, if Zelensky is ready, he can travel to Moscow,” he said.

At the same time, the Russian leader again questioned Zelensky’s status as head of state, noting that his five-year presidential term expired last year and no new election was called due to martial law in Ukraine.

Russia has insisted that in order to secure a lasting peace, Ukraine must recognize its new borders and abandon plans to join NATO.