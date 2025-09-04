French MP Calls for Expulsion of ’Israeli’ Ambassador Over Threat to Gaza Aid Flotilla

By Staff, Agencies

A French lawmaker has demanded the expulsion of "Israel’s" ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, after he issued a veiled threat against a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla.

During a Tuesday interview with Paris-based Radio J, Zarka mocked the Global Sumud Flotilla — a convoy carrying aid, activists, and politicians, including climate advocate Greta Thunberg — casting doubt on whether it would “even arrive” in Gaza.

He added that he hoped the “third-rate” pro-Palestinian politicians aboard would be “fortunate enough to stay alive.”

Thomas Portes, a parliamentarian from the left-wing La France Insoumise party, called the remarks unacceptable.

“France must expel him and shut down the ‘embassy,’ which is a branch of the "Israeli" terrorist government,” he wrote on X, accusing "Israel" of genocide, starvation tactics, and apartheid.

Meanwhile, flotilla organizers have urged Spain and other European governments to ensure the safety of the convoy amid the threats.

The mission, which includes about 200 participants from 44 countries, aims to break "Israel’s" blockade and deliver food and medical supplies to Gaza.

Italy-based humanitarian group EMERGENCY has joined with its rescue ship Life Support to provide medical and logistical support.

The flotilla departed Barcelona earlier this week, but several boats were forced to turn back due to mechanical issues.

Around 20 vessels are now heading toward Tunisia to meet another fleet before attempting the journey to Gaza.