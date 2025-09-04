Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

French MP Calls for Expulsion of ’Israeli’ Ambassador Over Threat to Gaza Aid Flotilla

French MP Calls for Expulsion of ’Israeli’ Ambassador Over Threat to Gaza Aid Flotilla
folder_openEurope... access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A French lawmaker has demanded the expulsion of "Israel’s" ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, after he issued a veiled threat against a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla.

During a Tuesday interview with Paris-based Radio J, Zarka mocked the Global Sumud Flotilla — a convoy carrying aid, activists, and politicians, including climate advocate Greta Thunberg — casting doubt on whether it would “even arrive” in Gaza.

He added that he hoped the “third-rate” pro-Palestinian politicians aboard would be “fortunate enough to stay alive.”

Thomas Portes, a parliamentarian from the left-wing La France Insoumise party, called the remarks unacceptable.

“France must expel him and shut down the ‘embassy,’ which is a branch of the "Israeli" terrorist government,” he wrote on X, accusing "Israel" of genocide, starvation tactics, and apartheid.

Meanwhile, flotilla organizers have urged Spain and other European governments to ensure the safety of the convoy amid the threats.

The mission, which includes about 200 participants from 44 countries, aims to break "Israel’s" blockade and deliver food and medical supplies to Gaza.

Italy-based humanitarian group EMERGENCY has joined with its rescue ship Life Support to provide medical and logistical support.

The flotilla departed Barcelona earlier this week, but several boats were forced to turn back due to mechanical issues.

Around 20 vessels are now heading toward Tunisia to meet another fleet before attempting the journey to Gaza.

france gaza genocide gaza blockade fleet

Comments

  1. Related News
French MP Calls for Expulsion of ’Israeli’ Ambassador Over Threat to Gaza Aid Flotilla

French MP Calls for Expulsion of ’Israeli’ Ambassador Over Threat to Gaza Aid Flotilla

6 hours ago
Lisbon Funicular Crash: Portugal Mourns 17 Dead

Lisbon Funicular Crash: Portugal Mourns 17 Dead

9 hours ago
Kiev Rejects Putin–Zelensky Talks in Moscow

Kiev Rejects Putin–Zelensky Talks in Moscow

10 hours ago
Corbyn Hosts “Gaza Tribunal” To Expose UK’s Role in ’Israel’s’ Genocide

Corbyn Hosts “Gaza Tribunal” To Expose UK’s Role in ’Israel’s’ Genocide

14 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-09-2025 Hour: 06:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot