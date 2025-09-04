McConnell Warns of “Most Dangerous” Global Climate Since WWII

By Staff, Agencies

Outgoing US Senator Mitch McConnell has warned that the world is facing its most dangerous period since before World War II, urging stronger American leadership amid mounting global threats.

In an interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader, the 83-year-old Kentucky Republican voiced concern over US readiness, citing challenges from North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, and the broader Axis of Resistance.

“We’re not prepared like we should be,” said McConnell, who drew on decades in the Senate and his early Army Reserve service during the Vietnam War.

A long-time advocate for supporting Ukraine, McConnell warned that a Russian victory would have global consequences.

“What we need to do is avoid the headline at the end of the war, ‘Russia wins, America loses,’” he said.

Despite divisions within the GOP, McConnell has backed roughly $67 billion in US aid to Ukraine under the Biden administration, stressing that much of it is spent domestically on defense production, including in his home state of Kentucky.