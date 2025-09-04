Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

McConnell Warns of “Most Dangerous” Global Climate Since WWII

McConnell Warns of “Most Dangerous” Global Climate Since WWII
folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Outgoing US Senator Mitch McConnell has warned that the world is facing its most dangerous period since before World War II, urging stronger American leadership amid mounting global threats.

In an interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader, the 83-year-old Kentucky Republican voiced concern over US readiness, citing challenges from North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, and the broader Axis of Resistance.

“We’re not prepared like we should be,” said McConnell, who drew on decades in the Senate and his early Army Reserve service during the Vietnam War.

A long-time advocate for supporting Ukraine, McConnell warned that a Russian victory would have global consequences.

“What we need to do is avoid the headline at the end of the war, ‘Russia wins, America loses,’” he said.

Despite divisions within the GOP, McConnell has backed roughly $67 billion in US aid to Ukraine under the Biden administration, stressing that much of it is spent domestically on defense production, including in his home state of Kentucky.

republican party world war 2 us senator UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
McConnell Warns of “Most Dangerous” Global Climate Since WWII

McConnell Warns of “Most Dangerous” Global Climate Since WWII

6 hours ago
Wildfires Sweep California Gold Country, Devastate Historic Chinese Camp

Wildfires Sweep California Gold Country, Devastate Historic Chinese Camp

10 hours ago
Judge Rules Trump Administration Illegally Cut Harvard’s Federal Funding

Judge Rules Trump Administration Illegally Cut Harvard’s Federal Funding

10 hours ago
Trump Pledges More US Troops to Poland, Warns Moscow During Nawrocki Visit

Trump Pledges More US Troops to Poland, Warns Moscow During Nawrocki Visit

10 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-09-2025 Hour: 06:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot