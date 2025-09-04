Sayyed Al Houthi Praises Yemen’s Unique Celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

By Staff, Agencies

Ansarullah revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi has praised the nation’s commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday as unmatched worldwide, reflecting the people’s faith, wisdom, and reverence for the Messenger of God.

Speaking at the 1447 AH celebration, Sayyed Abdul-Malik congratulated Yemenis and Muslims globally, calling the Prophet “a light and mercy for humanity.”

He highlighted Yemen’s approach to the occasion as a season of spiritual, educational, and cultural enrichment, charity, and reaffirmation of faith and independence.

He recalled Yemenis’ historical role as defenders of Islam, emphasizing that today they continue to uphold the Prophet’s banner in support of oppressed Muslims.

He also condemned "Israel’s" ongoing aggression in Gaza, backed by the United States, calling it “the crime of the century,” and criticized Muslim nations’ silence toward Palestinian suffering.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik urged Muslims to return to the Qur’an and the Prophet’s teachings, highlighting the Prophet’s early life, mission, struggles, and victories, including the Battle of the Trench and conflicts with the Quraysh and other enemies of Islam.

He stressed jihad as central to faith and reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for Palestinians.

Addressing the Yemeni people, he said: “May God accept your efforts, bless the organizers, honor the martyrs, heal the wounded, free the prisoners, and grant Yemen victory.”