Araghchi: Iran Backs Palestinian Resistance Against ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people's legitimate resistance against "Israeli" occupation until their rights are fully restored.

Araghchi made these comments on Thursday during a meeting with Hamas's political bureau members in Doha, Qatar.

He also met with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, where discussions focused on strengthening Iran-Qatar bilateral relations and addressing regional and international developments, particularly the ongoing genocide committed by “Israel” in occupied Palestine.

Araghchi highlighted the urgent need for regional countries and the international community to take concerted action to halt the genocide, prosecute those responsible, and confront the warmongering and hegemony of the "Israeli" occupation.

He pointed to the escalation of violence in Gaza and the West Bank, including the imposition of hunger on the innocent people of Gaza and the targeting of women and children at food distribution lines.

He noted that mass protests around the world against these atrocities demonstrate a growing global awareness of the crisis in occupied Palestine.

Araghchi called for a coordinated effort among Islamic nations to end the genocide in Gaza, deliver humanitarian aid to those affected, and hold "Israeli" leaders accountable for their actions.

In response, Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas leader in Gaza, praised Iran's support for the Palestinian cause, asserting that "Israel's" crimes will not diminish the Palestinians' resolve to resist and defend their rights.