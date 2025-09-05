Sayyed Al-Houthi: Greater ‘Israel’ Plan Goes Beyond Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, confirmed that the "Israeli" enemy, in collaboration with the US, continues to commit the "crime of the century and the scandal of the era" against the Palestinian people.

He stressed that these crimes represent a "disgrace upon those who are hesitant and complicit."

Speaking on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], Sayyed al-Houthi noted that the anniversary closely coincides with the near-end of the second year of "Israel's" US-backed assault on Gaza.

This war has seen Palestinian suffering reach unimaginable levels, from the denial of baby formula for infants to the continued use of starvation as a deliberate weapon of war, he stated.

He added that the "Israeli" occupation continues its daily violations against the al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank, all while some parties stand by as mere spectators, acting as if it is not their concern.

Sayyed al-Houthi warned that this hesitation, or complicity with the enemy, will not shield those involved from its consequences.

He further argued that the oppression of the Palestinian people has revealed the profound level of "human, moral, and religious decay" reached by the Islamic world, maintaining that every alternative and strategy the nation has clung to and based its stance on has now failed.

The Ansarullah leader warned that "the Zionist project does not stop at the borders of Palestine, as its top criminals openly proclaim a plan that targets the entire region under the banner of changing the Middle East and establishing a Greater 'Israel'."

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed Yemen's unwavering stance in supporting the Palestinian people, calling on "those with living consciences to take action to stop the Zionist criminality that is practicing genocide and using starvation as a weapon."

He went on to say that "the nation's persistence in its current state, which is contradictory to its own principles, will lead to its ruin."

Sayyed al-Houthi's speech comes as the death toll from the "Israeli" war on Gaza continues to surge.