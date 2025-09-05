Millions in Yemen Mark Prophet’s Birth Amid Calls for ‘Decisive Battle’

By Staff, Agencies

Millions have marked the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad [peace be upon Him] in Sana’a and other cities across Yemen, with senior military officials saying the nation's current stage is a "decisive battle between right and wrong."

Massive crowds gathered Thursday across Sana’a and 14 provinces, including Hudaydah, Ibb, Hajjah, Sa'ada, and Ta'iz to commemorate the Prophet’s birth.

In the capital, Defense Minister Mohammed al-Atifi and Army Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari called the current crisis “a decisive battle between right and wrong.”

“We emphasize that Yemen will not waver in its steadfast position on the issues of its nation and in supporting its brothers in Gaza,” Atifi and Ghamari affirmed.

They vowed that “the blood of our martyrs will not be trampled upon,” warning that aggressors would be held accountable for every drop spilled.

During the celebrations, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, also delivered a speech, highlighting that the occasion coincides with the conclusion of the second year of "Israel’s" US-backed war on Gaza.

“The 'Israeli' enemy uses Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank as their battleground for aggression every day,” adding that some Muslims stay passive, acting as if they are unconcerned.

“It is very unfortunate that actions are being taken against an Islamic nation right before the eyes of Muslims, yet some remain mere spectators, as if the issue does not concern them. Some are unaware of the dangers, while others are aligned with the 'Israeli' enemy.”

He noted that "Israel’s" plan “does not stop in Palestine,” with its criminal leaders openly declaring their intentions under the pretext of reshaping the Middle East and establishing "Greater 'Israel'".

Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that the only way to protect the Islamic Ummah from the "Israeli" threat “is not through continued humiliation, but through Jihad” — to repel "Israel’s" aggression, corruption, and criminality.

On the significant occasion, the leader of Ansarullah reaffirmed their commitment to steadfast faith, adherence to the Holy Qur’an, following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, upholding the banner of jihad, and confronting the tyranny of the Zionist entity and its supporters.

“We emphasize the firmness of our stance in supporting the Palestinian people and call on awakened consciences everywhere to stand against the crimes of the Zionist enemy, which continues to commit genocide and starve the residents,” he added.