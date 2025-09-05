Iran’s Top Commander: Our Forces Stronger than Ever after Recent War

The newly appointed commander of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi confirmed that his country’s Armed Forces are now “more prepared” and possess enhanced capabilities following the recent 12-day war with "Israel" and the US.

General Abdollahi was appointed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei after the martyrdom of Major General Gholam Ali Rashid and his successor Major General Ali Shadmani, both of whom were assassinated during "Israeli" strikes on Iran in June.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters serves as the unified combatant command of Iran’s armed forces. It functions under the General Staff and is responsible for planning and coordinating joint military operations among the branches of the Iranian military.

In a statement marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] and the start of Unity Week — an annual event promoting Sunni-Shia unity — General Abdollahi emphasized the importance of national cohesion and religious solidarity.

He praised the “sacred unity” displayed by Iranians during the recent war, saying it was key to thwarting the “hostile objectives of the Zionist enemy and the United States against the country".

“The enemy is attempting to inflame the domestic atmosphere through psychological and media warfare, even as it grapples with internal, regional, and international challenges of its own,” he said.

Abdollahi added that Iran’s armed forces are now in a stronger position than prior to the war.

“The Armed Forces are better prepared than before the recent imposed war and possess greater and more advanced capabilities,” he said.

He reassured the public that there is no cause for concern about the nation’s future, and emphasized the military’s ongoing readiness.

“The Armed Forces are always fully prepared to protect the country’s sovereignty, national security, and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution,” Abdollahi stated.