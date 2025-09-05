Scotland Votes for Full Sanctions on “Israel” over Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

In a landmark move, the Scottish Parliament has passed a resolution mandating a full boycott of "Israel" and entities tied to its military aggression in Gaza.

The decision came following mounting concern over what Scottish leaders have described as a genocide in the besieged territory.

The motion, introduced by the Scottish Greens, gained significant support and reflects a broader shift in Scottish public and political sentiment toward Palestine.

The vote, held on Thursday, saw 62 Members of the Scottish Parliament [MSPs] vote in favor and 31 against, with many Labour and Liberal Democrat MSPs abstaining.

The measure urges both the Scottish and UK governments to implement boycotts, divest from complicit companies, and enforce sanctions on entities aiding the "Israeli" aggression in Gaza.

The resolution follows Scotland’s move to suspend public funding for defense firms linked to "Israel", with agencies ordered to cut support if credible evidence of genocide is found.

Companies affected include major arms manufacturers such as Raytheon, Thales, and Leonardo, which have received more than £2.75 million in grants since January 2022.

The motion also calls for economic restrictions on trade with "Israel", particularly in sectors directly linked to military supplies.

Alongside sanctions, Scotland has increased Gaza aid, with First Minister John Swinney announcing £1 million in support, including £400,000 for a rapid-deployment field hospital.

An additional £600,000 was given to the UN’s OCHA for Palestine, with 20 injured Gaza children set for treatment in Scotland. Swinney also plans to block public contracts for firms supplying weapons to "Israel".

The motion was backed by the Scottish Greens and SNP, with External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson also proposing recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Scottish Green MSP Patrick Harvie, who led the motion, said companies profiting from apartheid and genocide should not be allowed to do so in Scotland.

However, Scottish Conservatives opposed the motion, and Liberal Democrats withdrew support over its wording, but the resolution signals growing political consensus for action in Scotland.

Scotland’s bold moves set a European precedent, backed by strong public support and activism, making it a leading pro-Palestinian voice in the UK.

First Minister Swinney called the crisis a historic humanitarian catastrophe, urging action against unfolding genocide, saying Scotland’s people expect no less.