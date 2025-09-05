NYT: Hezbollah Stands Unbroken as US-“Israeli”-Gulf Pressure on Lebanon to Disarm Resistance

By Staff, NYT

Lebanon is once again facing intense pressure from the United States, “Israel” and Gulf Arab states to dismantle Hezbollah, even as the Resistance remains undefeated despite years of war and foreign-backed aggression.

According to US officials, Lebanon’s leaders are running out of time to move against Hezbollah before facing the threat of losing American and Gulf financial support—or even enduring another “Israeli” military assault.

Gulf states in the region have gone as far as offering Lebanon “billions” in aid if it agrees to disarm the Resistance movement. This open sectarian bargaining underscores the political nature of the campaign to weaken Hezbollah, rather than any genuine concern for Lebanon’s sovereignty or stability.

The push comes at what Washington calls a “critical moment”, as Lebanon’s cabinet prepares to discuss an unprecedented plan for disarmament. Yet Hezbollah’s enduring strength is undeniable.

Even after “Israel” launched a massive military campaign last year—assassinating hundreds of fighters and senior figures, including Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—the International Crisis Group concluded in February that Hezbollah was “badly bruised but not beaten”. The Resistance continues to wield weapons, manpower and significant influence inside Lebanon and across the region.

This persistence has frustrated US and “Israeli” officials, who openly admit they want Lebanon’s army to take on Hezbollah. Washington has tied its $150 million in annual funding for the Lebanese Armed Forces to decisive action against the group.

Some in Congress have even called Lebanon’s army “complicit” in empowering Hezbollah for not confronting it militarily. Meanwhile, President Trump’s administration has threatened to cut aid altogether if Beirut hesitates.

For “Israel”, the matter is framed as unfinished business. Its leadership insists on “finishing the job” against Hezbollah, with the threat of a renewed invasion and even the establishment of a depopulated “security zone” in southern Lebanon.

In reality, this reflects Tel Aviv’s failure to crush the Resistance during its last campaign, when despite brutal bombardments and assassinations, Hezbollah’s infrastructure and capabilities survived.

Lebanese leaders remain wary, pointing out that “Israel” has offered no credible assurances of withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory even if Hezbollah were to be disarmed. Acting against Hezbollah under such conditions would be seen as doing the bidding of a foreign occupier, further eroding Lebanon’s internal stability.

For its part, Hezbollah has long argued that its weapons are not a domestic bargaining chip but a shield against “Israeli” aggression and a pillar of support for Palestine. The current US-“Israeli”-Gulf effort to weaken the Resistance—by cutting aid, offering bribes or threatening renewed war—demonstrates both the bankruptcy of their approach and the continued relevance of Hezbollah as a central force in Lebanon and the wider region.