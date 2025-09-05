“Israel” To Macron: You’re Not Welcome

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has rejected a proposed visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in protest of his plan to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

"Israeli" Foreign Minister Gideon Saar conveyed the occupation entity’s position on Thursday during a phone call with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot.

Saar told Barrot that there is “no room” for Macron’s visit as long as France “persists in its initiative and efforts that harm 'Israel’s' interests,” according to his office.

The minister argued that recognizing Palestine would undermine "Israel’s" security, insisting that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is “not a reliable partner for dialogue.”

Earlier, "Israel’s" public broadcaster Kan reported that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had declined Macron’s proposal for a brief visit before the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

“We will not allow Macron to have it both ways,” an unnamed "Israeli" official told the network.

Macron has vowed to recognize the State of Palestine at the General Assembly later this month, while calling for an immediate ceasefire between "Israel" and Hamas in Gaza and for the release of "Israeli" captives.

He has dismissed Netanyahu’s claims that the move would fuel antisemitism.

European countries and the UN have urged "Israel" to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, where more than 64,000 Palestinians have been martyred since October 2023.