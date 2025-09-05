The Day the World Turned East

By Mohamad Hammoud

China’s Victory Parade Signals a New Era of Global Power and a Multipolar Challenge to US Dominance

Lebanon – It was a show of power, but also a moment of profound symbolism. While much of the world was focused on the familiar dramas of a fading unipolar order, an unprecedented gathering took place in Beijing. Dozens of world leaders, from Russia and North Korea to nations across Asia, Africa and Europe—symbols of an emergent coalition flaunting defiance toward the West—converged to witness China’s largest-ever military parade, celebrating the anniversary of the end of World War II.

This was more than a commemoration. It was a carefully orchestrated moment to demonstrate China’s growing diplomatic influence and military might. As the world watched China unveil a breathtaking array of cutting-edge hardware—hypersonic anti-ship missiles, drones, AI-enhanced tanks, underwater autonomous vehicles, and a full nuclear triad—it became clear that a fundamental shift in the global balance of power is underway. The question is no longer whether China is rising, but what its ascendance means for the world, and for the United States.

A New Era of Superpower Competition

For decades, the United States has operated as the world’s sole superpower, leading a global system built on its economic, military, and diplomatic strength. The recent parade in Beijing served as a loud and clear message: that era is over. While this event has led many to question if a new Cold War has begun, this moment is not a mirror image of the US–Soviet rivalry. The global economy remains deeply interlinked, a stark contrast to the divided systems of the original Cold War. This is not a zero-sum ideological battle but a contest for hearts, minds, and supply chains.

This moment is better framed as “constructive multipolarity”—a world where strategic power is spread across blocs rather than dominated by a singular West-led axis. Middle powers like India, although absent from the parade, continue to balance their ties across China, the West, and Russia.

China’s show of force was a direct deterrent message to Washington. Its new anti-ship missiles are designed to keep US naval power at bay, particularly in a Taiwan conflict. Experts note that these capabilities are meant to make Washington “think twice” about intervention. This shift in military posture is rooted in what analysts at the Lowy Institute describe as China’s primary focus: achieving dominance in its immediate neighborhood, rather than building a global expeditionary force.

The Patient Rise of an Economic Giant

What’s most remarkable is how carefully China has staged this ascent. Unlike the Soviet Union, whose power rested on military strength and a fragile command economy, China’s rise has been gradual and deeply integrated with the global system. For years, it served as the “world’s workshop,” a pillar of US-led supply chains. This economic foundation, not ideology, is the actual engine of its influence.

Moreover, Beijing has avoided ideological confrontation, instead building leverage through economic ties and diplomacy. Through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative [BRI], China has built a network of infrastructure projects and trade routes across Asia, Africa, and Europe. This “geo-economic” strategy aims to promote integration and place Beijing at the center of a new order. Coupled with leadership in 5G and artificial intelligence, China presents a clear alternative to the Western model of development.

The Trump Effect and a Fractured West

While China’s patient, long-term strategy has been in the works for years, it found a powerful accelerant in the “America First” policies of the Trump administration. Though Trump did not orchestrate the parade, his tone lent it symbolic weight. His emphasis on personal ties with Xi—even as he lamented America’s exclusion from Xi’s narrative—highlighted a transactional posture distinct from alliance-based diplomacy.

As Washington disengaged from agreements and strained alliances, China filled the vacuum. Analysts at the Council on Foreign Relations note that US unpredictability has alienated many states, giving Beijing an opening. The parade dramatized this divide: Western leaders were absent, while Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un stood with Xi. For many, the image captured a shifting alignment.

A Pivotal Moment, Not an Inevitable War

China’s victory-day parade was both showcase and statement: military maturity, economic clout and strategic resolve converged in one moment. It signaled that China no longer fears intimidation and is prepared to lead—militarily and economically— rather than follow.

Whether this constitutes a new Cold War is less important than recognizing that a new era of great-power competition has arrived. What comes next depends on how the United States responds. Will it rebuild alliances, modernize deterrence and diversify economic ties—or retreat into isolationism, letting the emerging multipolar order harden with minimal Western influence? The path forward will define the next chapter of global history.