Araqchi, Kallas Meet in Doha to Resolve Iran Nuclear Issue

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas in Qatar on Thursday to discuss the latest developments regarding Iran’s nuclear program and the ways to advance a diplomatic settlement.

During the meeting, the two officials exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear issue, particularly in light of the recent irresponsible and unjustified actions by the three European countries --the UK, France and Germany-- seeking to reinstate previously revoked UN Security Council resolutions.

They also discussed the process of interaction between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

Araqchi emphasized the illegality and inappropriateness of the European countries’ actions and reminded Kallas of her key responsibility as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, serving as the “coordinator of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.”

He stressed that the EU is expected to fulfill its role under the JCPOA and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and to act to neutralize any moves against diplomacy.

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted Tehran’s consistent commitment to diplomacy, underlining that Iran remains firm and steadfast in this approach.

Kallas, for her part, stated that diplomacy and negotiation are the only means to address the concerns of all parties and stressed the importance of giving diplomacy more time to succeed.

The two officials agreed to continue consultations in the coming days and weeks to advance dialogue.

In a new escalation, the EU3 [UK, France, Germany] activated the UN snapback mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Iran, marking their toughest action since the US left the JCPOA in 2018.

Iran called the snapback move illegal and politically motivated, warning it will prompt a strong response, harm IAEA cooperation, and damage the Security Council’s credibility.