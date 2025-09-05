- Home
Most Lebanese Reject Disarming Hezbollah Without Security Guarantees
5 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso
A nationwide survey conducted by Information International between August 21 and 26, 2025, polled 1,000 Lebanese citizens across all regions and sects.
The findings reveal broad skepticism about “Israel’s” intentions and strong reluctance to disarm Hezbollah without concrete guarantees of sovereignty and security.
