Paris Summit Yields Security Pledges for Ukraine as Europe Counters Trump-Putin Moves

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 nations have agreed to provide Ukraine with postwar security guarantees—spanning land, sea and air forces—after a summit in Paris aimed at clarifying the extent of US backing for Kiev.

“The day the conflict stops, the security guarantees will be deployed,” Macron said at the Élysée Palace alongside Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

He explained that the commitments would create a “reassurance force” designed to deter further Russian aggression, but not fight on the frontline.

While Macron initially suggested all 26 countries would send troops, he later clarified that some would instead contribute from outside Ukraine through training and equipping Ukrainian forces. Zelensky praised the pledges as “the first serious, concrete step in a long time”.

Macron noted that Washington’s role would be finalized “in the coming days”. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov quickly dismissed the promises, insisting they could not provide security acceptable to Moscow.

The Paris meeting brought together 35 leaders from what Macron called a “coalition of the willing”.

Still, divisions persist: Germany, Spain and Italy declined to commit troops, opting instead to focus on funding, training and arms supply. Concerns also hung over Donald Trump’s stance following his Alaska meeting with Vladimir Putin.

European officials fear the US leader may pressure Kiev into concessions, including territorial losses. Trump claimed he secured Putin’s agreement for direct talks, though Moscow denied it, reiterating demands for Ukraine to renounce NATO membership and surrender land.

While Trump has resisted European pressure for tighter sanctions, his envoy Steve Witkoff attended the Paris summit and met separately with Zelensky.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged tougher action against Moscow, warning that Putin “cannot be trusted.” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Russia must not dictate allied decisions, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz branded Putin “the most severe war criminal of our time.”

Despite continued Russian warnings against Western troop deployments, Macron emphasized Europe’s resolve, while Zelensky concluded that he had seen “no signs from Russia that they want to end the war”.