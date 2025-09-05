Putin: Russia Still Open to Cooperation With US

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow has not turned its back on the United States and remains open to economic cooperation, particularly in energy, if Washington allows it.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday, he stressed that joint projects could benefit both sides.

Referring to Russia’s coat of arms, Putin remarked, “The two-headed eagle looks both ways. Did we turn our backs on anyone? We did not”.

He revealed that American firms have shown interest in joint ventures, including natural gas production in Alaska. “They have resources, and we have extraction and liquefaction technologies that are more efficient than those of our American partners,” he said.

Putin added that trilateral opportunities also exist in the Arctic, noting that Moscow and Beijing have already discussed possible three-way ventures. “Those proposals are on the table and require a political decision,” he stated.

US President Donald Trump has argued that stronger economic ties with Russia serve American interests, though the conflict in Ukraine remains a major obstacle.

Earlier this week, Putin’s economic aide Kirill Dmitriev suggested that joint Arctic projects involving Russia, the US, and China could help ease broader geopolitical tensions.