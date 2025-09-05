’Israeli’ Captive: ’We’re Netanyahu’s Captives, Not Hamas’

By Staff, Agencies

The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video on Friday featuring two "Israeli" captives held in Gaza. The footage, shared on the group's Telegram account, was titled, "Time Is Running Out...!"

In the video, "Israeli" captive Guy Gilboa-Dalal makes a direct and emotional appeal to "Israel" and settler communities, urging them to stop the ongoing assault on Gaza. He warns that continued aggression could result in the deaths of captives, including himself.

The footage, dated August 28, 2025, shows Dalal riding in a vehicle amid the widespread destruction of infrastructure in Gaza City and interacting with another captive.

In a longer segment of the video, Dalal expresses disbelief at his survival after 22 months in captivity, highlighting the severe conditions inside the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We’re struggling here in Gaza, there is no food, no gas, no water, no electricity. I, the rest of the captives, and the two million residents of the Gaza Strip are all living through these difficulties.”

He criticizes the "Israeli" leadership for abandoning the captives and sarcastically thanks Prime Minister Netanyahu:

“Thank you, Prime Minister Netanyahu, for finally letting us have some bread, cheese, and Indomie. Thank you for allowing us some energy to survive, while your son is in Miami having barbecues.”

Dalal says al-Qassam fighters informed him that the captives would not be moved if Gaza City is invaded, effectively making any assault a death sentence.

“We won’t be leaving Gaza City. That’s what al-Qassam told us… this means the captives will die.”

He says more than eight captives are currently held with him and warns of a looming catastrophe.

Calling it their “last chance for survival,” Dalal urges "Israeli" settlers to protest and put pressure on "Israel": “Protest in large numbers, protest hard. Please stop this madness. Stop this war. I beg you… take to the streets. Create chaos. Create trouble for this [government], because it wants to keep us here.”

He also calls on fellow former captives to join in, saying, “Omer and Tal, you were here with me and Evyatar, speak out for us. Please speak out, take to the streets, do not give in to blackmail.”

Later in the video, Dalal reiterates that the true obstacle to their release is the "Israeli" leadership: “We’re captives of Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir, and Smotrich, who have been lying the entire time and don’t want us to go back home.”

Speaking amid the sounds of constant "Israeli" bombardment, Dalal paints a grim picture of the situation on the ground: “I am now in Gaza City, and the explosions are ongoing non-stop. Warplanes are above us. We want all of this to end, to go back to our families.”

He says they are now close to the frontlines and at imminent risk.

“We’re close to the army. We’re scared. There are explosions and gunfire. Please, take us back home.”

The video underscores both the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the internal dissent now emerging among "Israeli" captives.

Dalal's message reflects not only the growing urgency of the situation in Gaza, but also the intensifying internal scrutiny of the current "Israeli" authorities, particularly Netanyahu, whose pursuit of an endless war is increasingly viewed by settlers as a political strategy to maintain power, regardless of the human cost.