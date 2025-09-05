Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Venezuelan Jets Buzz US Destroyer Amid Rising Tensions in Caribbean

Venezuelan Jets Buzz US Destroyer Amid Rising Tensions in Caribbean
folder_openAmericas... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Two Venezuelan fighter jets flew over the US Navy destroyer Jason Dunham in the Caribbean, a move seen as a show of force as Washington ramps up its military presence in the region.

The Pentagon called the flyover “provocative,” claiming the jets tried to disrupt counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism operations.

It warned Caracas against any further interference. Venezuela has long dismissed US drug-trafficking allegations as a pretext for military deployments near its waters.

President Nicolás Maduro has repeatedly described the US build-up as “the biggest threat in 100 years” to Latin America, warning that Venezuela would declare “a republic in arms” if attacked.

The incident came just two days after a US strike on a Venezuelan boat killed 11 people.

Washington said the vessel carried members of the Tren de Aragua gang and drugs; Caracas denounced the attack as an “extrajudicial killing,” and legal experts questioned whether it met international standards.

Tensions are rising amid increased US naval activity, with eight American warships and more than 4,500 troops recently entering the Caribbean.

While Washington cites anti-drug operations, critics argue the scale points to broader political aims, possibly to pressure or weaken Maduro’s government.

venezuela destroyer USVenezuelanRelations FighterJets

Comments

  1. Related News
Venezuelan Jets Buzz US Destroyer Amid Rising Tensions in Caribbean

Venezuelan Jets Buzz US Destroyer Amid Rising Tensions in Caribbean

one hour ago
US Sanctions Palestinian Groups Over ’Israel’ War Crimes Probe

US Sanctions Palestinian Groups Over ’Israel’ War Crimes Probe

6 hours ago
Trump to Rebrand Pentagon as ‘Department of War’

Trump to Rebrand Pentagon as ‘Department of War’

7 hours ago
McConnell Warns of “Most Dangerous” Global Climate Since WWII

McConnell Warns of “Most Dangerous” Global Climate Since WWII

22 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 05-09-2025 Hour: 04:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot