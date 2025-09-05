Venezuelan Jets Buzz US Destroyer Amid Rising Tensions in Caribbean

By Staff, Agencies

Two Venezuelan fighter jets flew over the US Navy destroyer Jason Dunham in the Caribbean, a move seen as a show of force as Washington ramps up its military presence in the region.

The Pentagon called the flyover “provocative,” claiming the jets tried to disrupt counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism operations.

It warned Caracas against any further interference. Venezuela has long dismissed US drug-trafficking allegations as a pretext for military deployments near its waters.

President Nicolás Maduro has repeatedly described the US build-up as “the biggest threat in 100 years” to Latin America, warning that Venezuela would declare “a republic in arms” if attacked.

The incident came just two days after a US strike on a Venezuelan boat killed 11 people.

Washington said the vessel carried members of the Tren de Aragua gang and drugs; Caracas denounced the attack as an “extrajudicial killing,” and legal experts questioned whether it met international standards.

Tensions are rising amid increased US naval activity, with eight American warships and more than 4,500 troops recently entering the Caribbean.

While Washington cites anti-drug operations, critics argue the scale points to broader political aims, possibly to pressure or weaken Maduro’s government.