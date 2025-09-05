Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Kim Jung Un Leaves Beijing with Diplomatic Wins, Recognition

Kim Jung Un Leaves Beijing with Diplomatic Wins, Recognition
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 48 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un left Beijing this week with key political wins that strengthened his international position.

His attendance at China’s military parade alongside President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored Pyongyang’s growing geopolitical weight and hinted at its de facto recognition as a nuclear power.

Notably, joint statements following Kim’s talks with Xi made no reference to denuclearization—a sharp break from past summits.

Analysts see this as a strategic victory for Kim, suggesting Beijing is no longer pressing the issue, even if it stops short of formal recognition.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has further elevated Kim’s value to Moscow. South Korean intelligence says around 2,000 DPRK troops have been killed while fighting for Russia, with President Vladimir Putin personally thanking Kim during their meeting in Beijing.

By placing Kim prominently between Xi and Putin, the parade projected unity among Washington’s chief rivals and reinforced China’s broader challenge to US global dominance.

Both Kim and Xi pledged to deepen ties and expand trade “regardless of international changes,” signaling that Pyongyang will continue to lean on Beijing even as it strengthens military ties with Moscow.

China Russia north korea Kim Jong-un

Comments

  1. Related News
Kim Jung Un Leaves Beijing with Diplomatic Wins, Recognition

Kim Jung Un Leaves Beijing with Diplomatic Wins, Recognition

48 minutes ago
Third Quake Strikes Afghanistan; Deaths Top 2,200

Third Quake Strikes Afghanistan; Deaths Top 2,200

5 hours ago
Iran’s Top Commander: Our Forces Stronger than Ever after Recent War

Iran’s Top Commander: Our Forces Stronger than Ever after Recent War

7 hours ago
Millions in Yemen Mark Prophet’s Birth Amid Calls for ‘Decisive Battle’

Millions in Yemen Mark Prophet’s Birth Amid Calls for ‘Decisive Battle’

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 05-09-2025 Hour: 04:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot