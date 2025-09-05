Kim Jung Un Leaves Beijing with Diplomatic Wins, Recognition

By Staff, Agencies

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un left Beijing this week with key political wins that strengthened his international position.

His attendance at China’s military parade alongside President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored Pyongyang’s growing geopolitical weight and hinted at its de facto recognition as a nuclear power.

Notably, joint statements following Kim’s talks with Xi made no reference to denuclearization—a sharp break from past summits.

Analysts see this as a strategic victory for Kim, suggesting Beijing is no longer pressing the issue, even if it stops short of formal recognition.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has further elevated Kim’s value to Moscow. South Korean intelligence says around 2,000 DPRK troops have been killed while fighting for Russia, with President Vladimir Putin personally thanking Kim during their meeting in Beijing.

By placing Kim prominently between Xi and Putin, the parade projected unity among Washington’s chief rivals and reinforced China’s broader challenge to US global dominance.

Both Kim and Xi pledged to deepen ties and expand trade “regardless of international changes,” signaling that Pyongyang will continue to lean on Beijing even as it strengthens military ties with Moscow.