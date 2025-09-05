Palestinian Scholar Dies from Famine Amid Gaza Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

Omar Harb, a prominent Palestinian academic, poet, and literary figure, has died from severe malnutrition caused by "Israel’s" ongoing blockade of Gaza, local media reported Thursday.

The 60-year-old scholar had faced the loss of at least 26 family members, including his wife and children, while five of his family homes were destroyed in "Israeli" assaults.

Harb’s health deteriorated sharply in recent weeks; once weighing 120 kilograms, he had dropped to just 40 kilograms. Despite requests for food, medicine, and a wheelchair, aid did not arrive in time.

Since 2007, Gaza’s 2.2 million residents have lived under a strict siege, with the territory now facing famine. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 1.9 million people are malnourished, including over 641,000 in critical condition.

The UN-backed Integrated Food Phase Classification officially declared famine in Gaza in August for the first time.

Harb had dedicated his life to supporting Palestinians, providing psychological aid and attending regional events, but his final years were marked by personal tragedy and the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.