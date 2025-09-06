Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

CNN: Trump Considering Strikes in Venezuela

CNN: Trump Considering Strikes in Venezuela
folder_openAmericas... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

US President Donald Trump is considering carrying out strikes against drug cartels on Venezuelan soil, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The reported deliberations come as the Pentagon has deployed at least eight warships and one submarine to the eastern Caribbean. 

According to CNN, Tuesday’s missile strike on a boat allegedly smuggling drugs from Venezuela was just the first step in Trump’s efforts to neutralize drug trafficking in the region and potentially topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The US imposed sweeping sanctions on the socialist-ruled South American county during Trump’s first term in office, targeting its oil trade and financial sector. Last month, Attorney General Pam Bondi doubled the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million. 

Although Trump denied plans for regime change on Friday, he described Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election as “very strange.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated earlier this week that the US would “take on drug cartels wherever they are.” 

Maduro has denied the accusations of involvement in drug trafficking and vowed to declare Venezuela a “republic in arms” if attacked by the US. 

“Just as it wasn’t true that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, what they’re saying about Venezuela isn’t true either,” Maduro said on Friday, referring to the rationale behind the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

America venzuela donald trump rubio nicolasmaduro

Comments

  1. Related News
CNN: Trump Considering Strikes in Venezuela

CNN: Trump Considering Strikes in Venezuela

9 hours ago
US Army Awards $98.9M Contract for AI to Transform Battlefield Operations : WSJ

US Army Awards $98.9M Contract for AI to Transform Battlefield Operations : WSJ

one day ago
Venezuelan Jets Buzz US Destroyer Amid Rising Tensions in Caribbean

Venezuelan Jets Buzz US Destroyer Amid Rising Tensions in Caribbean

one day ago
US Sanctions Palestinian Groups Over ’Israel’ War Crimes Probe

US Sanctions Palestinian Groups Over ’Israel’ War Crimes Probe

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-09-2025 Hour: 06:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot