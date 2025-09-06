PPS: 19,000 Palestinians Detained in West Bank Since Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society [PPS] reported on Friday that the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have conducted over 19,000 arrests in the West Bank, including occupied Al-Quds, since the beginning of the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

The figures exclude detentions from Gaza, which are believed to be in the thousands. The data include both those still imprisoned and those later released.

According to the PPS, at least 585 Palestinian women have been detained since the war on Gaza began, comprising women from both the 1948 territories and the West Bank. The number does not include dozens more women detained from Gaza.

The report confirmed that since October 2023, at least 1,550 Palestinian children have been detained in the West Bank, and 77 Palestinians, including 46 from Gaza, have martyred in "Israeli" custody.

The PPS added that dozens more detainees from Gaza have martyred in "Israeli" prisons and military camps, but occupation authorities have withheld their names and the circumstances of death, keeping them under enforced disappearance.

The bodies of 74 detainees who martyred during the war remain withheld, part of a total of 85 Palestinian detainees whose remains are still being held by "Israel".

The PPS stressed that there is no clear estimate of the total number of Palestinians detained from Gaza, due to "Israel’s" systematic policy of enforced disappearance.

The only official figure released by "Israeli" prison authorities is 2,662 detainees classified as “unlawful combatants". However, rights groups estimate that the real number is in the thousands.