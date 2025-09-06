Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

NYT: US SEAL’s 2019 Covert Bid to Tap Kim’s Communications Aborted After Killing N Korean Civilians

NYT: US SEAL’s 2019 Covert Bid to Tap Kim’s Communications Aborted After Killing N Korean Civilians
folder_openUnited States access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The New York Times reported Friday that a secret 2019 US Navy SEAL mission to plant an electronic device inside North Korea to intercept Kim Jong-un’s communications collapsed after an unexpected encounter with a civilian boat.

According to the report, SEAL Team 6 — the same unit that killed Osama bin Laden — infiltrated North Korean waters during nuclear talks between Kim and then-President Donald Trump.

The mission called for deployment from a nuclear-powered submarine using mini-subs, but the team aborted after running into a small North Korean vessel.

The SEALs killed the unarmed crew, believed to be shellfish divers, before withdrawing undetected.

The plan had been months in the making, approved by Trump in late 2018 following intelligence suggestions to bridge gaps in monitoring Kim. The mission aimed to plant a newly developed device capable of intercepting the North Korean leader’s communications.

Trump, asked about the report, said he had no knowledge of the operation. The Pentagon declined to comment. It remains unclear whether Pyongyang ever learned of the botched infiltration.

seal NorthKorea UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
NYT: US SEAL’s 2019 Covert Bid to Tap Kim’s Communications Aborted After Killing N Korean Civilians

NYT: US SEAL’s 2019 Covert Bid to Tap Kim’s Communications Aborted After Killing N Korean Civilians

8 hours ago
US Army Awards $98.9M Contract for AI to Transform Battlefield Operations : WSJ

US Army Awards $98.9M Contract for AI to Transform Battlefield Operations : WSJ

one day ago
US Sanctions Palestinian Groups Over ’Israel’ War Crimes Probe

US Sanctions Palestinian Groups Over ’Israel’ War Crimes Probe

one day ago
Trump to Rebrand Pentagon as ‘Department of War’

Trump to Rebrand Pentagon as ‘Department of War’

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-09-2025 Hour: 06:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot