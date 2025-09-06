700 Days of “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza: Martyrdom Toll Soars to 64300, Famine Catastrophic

By Staff, Agencies

More than 64,300 Palestinians have been martyred in "Israel’s" genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

In a statement released on Friday, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that 69 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, with 422 people injured, bringing the total number of injuries to 162,005 in the "Israeli" onslaught.

The ministry further stated that nearly half of the martyrs are children and women—19,424 children and 10,138 women—while 15,000 people remain missing under rubble.

The ministry also noted that six Palestinians were martyred and over 190 others injured by the IOF fire while attempting to access US-backed humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Palestinians martyred while seeking aid around US-run centers to 2,362, with over 17,434 others wounded since May 27.

Hundreds of thousands more have been displaced amid widespread destruction and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

The ministry reported that three more Palestinians lost their lives of malnutrition and starvation in the last 24 hours, bringing the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 376 people, including 134 children.

Since March 2, "Israel" has completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory’s 2.1 million population into famine.

A UN-backed food security assessment has confirmed famine in northern Gaza and expects it to spread further south by the end of this month.

The ministry also stated that approximately 1.97 million people face acute food insecurity, including 641,000 at famine levels.

The ministry reported that all of Gaza’s 38 hospitals and 157 clinics have been targeted by the IOF during the aggression.

“Only 16 hospitals remain partially functional. Bed occupancy has reached nearly 200%, with just 1,685 beds available today—down from 3,560 in 2022—for a population of 2.1 million.”

The "Israeli" genocidal war has now entered its 700th day, leaving the territory devastated and facing widespread famine.

The ministry describes the situation as genocide, characterized by the systematic destruction of food, water, hospitals, and family life. Gaza’s children, mothers, and future generations are being deliberately erased.

A child is claimed every 52 minutes due to "Israel’s" genocidal war across the blockaded Palestinian territory, the ministry said.

The ministry reported that maternal mortality has surged from 17 per 100,000 live births in 2022 to 145 in 2024.

Rights groups and humanitarian agencies warn that civilians are bearing the brunt of the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza, which has flattened entire neighborhoods and pushed Gaza into the severest phase of famine.

Gaza’s daily water share has been reduced from 84.6 liters per person before the war to just 5 liters today. More than half of all wells have been destroyed.

"Israel" has signaled plans to target additional high-rise buildings as its forces escalate their campaign to seize control of Gaza City.

The IOF now claim control over 40 percent of the city and have intensified assaults on residential homes and refugee camps.