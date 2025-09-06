NYC Mayor Adams Refuses to Quit Race, Says He Alone Can Defeat Mamdani

By Staff, Agencies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed Friday to stay in the mayoral race, rejecting speculation that he might exit to accept a role in the Trump administration.

“I am in this race. And I am the only one who can beat Mamdani,” Adams declared at a press conference in Gracie Mansion, pushing back on mounting reports that Trump’s allies had floated the idea of him taking a federal post. “Every day, New Yorkers are not giving up, are not surrendering, so their mayor is not going to do that.”

The announcement came hours after Adams released a statement saying he was open to “listening if called to serve our country,” though he emphasized he had received no formal offers.

His public reaffirmation fueled speculation that he was bowing out, but instead he lashed out at his rivals, calling Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo “two spoiled brats” while contrasting their privilege with his working-class background.

Trump, asked about Adams’ decision, said the mayor was “free to do what he wants” but suggested Cuomo “might have a chance” if he faced Mamdani one-on-one.

The president has previously urged Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa to step aside to avoid splitting the opposition vote.

Adams has reportedly met recently with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff in Florida, though details of their discussion remain unclear.

Former New York Governor David Paterson, who has endorsed Adams, said the mayor confided that while he had received “a lot of offers,” he truly wanted to remain in the race.

Mamdani, who defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary and is now seen as the frontrunner, dismissed Adams’ stance.

“In November, we’re going to deliver a city working New Yorkers can afford and turn the page on the broken, billionaire-backed politics of the past,” he said in a statement.

Adams sat out the Democratic primary, citing his now-dismissed federal bribery case as a major distraction.