Trump Claims US Has “Lost India and Russia” to China

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States has “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China,” in a Truth Social post that featured a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump wished the three leaders a “long and prosperous future together”.

The image was taken at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China, where Putin and Modi met Xi.

Putin later remained in Beijing for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of World War II, presiding over a military parade with Xi and other foreign dignitaries.

Trump accused Russia, China and North Korea — whose leader Kim Jong-un also attended — of “conspiring” against the US.

Russian officials dismissed the remark as sarcasm. Putin’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said Trump’s comment “appeared to be made in jest”.

Speaking separately at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin underscored Moscow’s openness to constructive relations with Washington.

Referring to Russia’s coat of arms, he said: “The two-headed eagle looks both ways. Did we turn our backs on anyone? We did not. The eagle looks both ways just like always”.

The Russian leader added that Moscow sees potential in trilateral ventures with the US and China, particularly in Arctic investment projects.