AP: ’Israel’ Likely Targeted Journalists in Hospital Strike

By Staff, Agencies

The Associated Press has conducted an extensive investigation into an "Israeli" strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital that martyred 22 people, including five journalists, on August 25.

Among the victims was Mariam Dagga, who worked for AP and other news organizations. The investigation raises serious concerns about the "Israeli" occupation forces' [IOF] justification for the attack and how it was executed.

According to AP's reporting, the IOF targeted what they claimed was a Hamas observation post on the hospital's external stairwell. The IOF claimed they observed "suspicious behavior" involving a camera covered with a towel, which they interpreted as an attempt at concealment.

However, the AP investigation revealed that the camera actually belonged to Reuters video journalist Hussam Al-Masri, who was martyred in the initial strike.

AP gathered evidence showing that Al-Masri routinely covered his equipment with white cloth, a standard practice among journalists worldwide to protect cameras from sun and dust. Witnesses told AP that Al-Masri had been broadcasting live from this location almost daily for weeks prior to the attack.

The investigation found that the IOF had been observing the position by drone, including about 40 minutes before the strike, which should have provided sufficient time to properly identify Al-Masri and recognize him as a journalist doing his job.

AP's investigation documented that "Israel" struck the hospital four separate times on August 25, all without advance warning. The news agency's analysis also revealed several concerning aspects of how the attacks were carried out.

Within minutes of the first strike, the IOF hit the same spot again—this time as medics and journalists arrived. Experts say such "double-tap" attacks may amount to war crimes for targeting rescuers.

AP revealed IOF used high-explosive tank shells instead of precision weapons, increasing civilian risk. A retired "Israeli" official admitted there was “no good explanation,” and another official said tanks weren’t meant to be used.

The day after the strikes, the IOF claimed six "militants" were martyred—but AP found no evidence to support this. One named person wasn’t on hospital records, while two others were actually a medic and a civil defense driver.

AP placed the attack in a broader pattern of journalist losses, with CPJ reporting 189 Palestinian journalists martyred by IOF in Gaza—while Gaza’s media office puts the toll at 248.

The AP noted that "Israel" has prohibited foreign journalists from entering Gaza since the conflict began in October 2023, making Palestinian journalists crucial for war coverage.

The hospital served as a vital hub for Palestinian reporters due to its functioning medical facilities, reliable internet connection, and strategic location for covering the humanitarian crisis in Khan Younis.

The AP based its investigation on extensive reportin