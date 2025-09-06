Resistance Groups Rage Against Katz’s ‘Gates of Hell’ Remarks

By Staff, Agencies

Several Palestinian resistance groups have voiced outrage over the "Israeli" minister of war threat of "Tel Aviv’s" opening the “gates of hell” on the Gaza Strip.

The reactions came on Friday after "Israel" Katz said "Israel" was about to unleash hell onto the coastal sliver, adding that, once it did so, the “doors will not be closed.”

The minister also said the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] would intensify its assaults until Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement released the "Israeli" captives and disarmed.

Hamas said Katz’s threats marked an “unprecedented challenge to international law and humanitarian norms.”

Katz’s remarks came, although, the group has already offered several concessions towards enabling the release of the captives and cessation of "Israel’s" October 2023-present war of genocide on Gaza, only to be snubbed by "Tel Aviv".

Hamas also addressed "Israel's" underway bombing of residential towers in Gaza City, the coastal sliver’s largest urban area, saying the attacks were part of a plan for forced displacement and genocide, with evacuation warnings serving only as “cover for expulsion under fire.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas’ fellow Gaza-based resistance group, also commented on the minister’s boasting about the IOF’s bombing of the residential towers, saying the boast served as a “clear admission of systematic war crimes.”

It warned Arab states and peoples that, once the entity was done implementing its plans concerning Gaza, "Tel Aviv" would begin “threatening their security.”

The movement vowed that resistance would continue against the entity’s “barbarism and savagery.”

The Popular Resistance Committees also stressed that Katz’s pledge concerning intensification of the entity’s atrocities in Gaza translated into an open call for genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The groups, meanwhile, held the “criminal American administration” responsible as a sponsor of "Israel’s" crimes, decrying Washington’s unstinting military and political support for the atrocities.

They called on the international community to act immediately to stop “Zionist fascism” and hold "Israeli" war criminals accountable.