Iran Dispatches 100 Tons of Aid to Afghanistan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has dispatched over 100 tons of emergency aid to Afghanistan’s eastern provinces hit by a devastating 6.0-magnitude earthquake.

Razieh Alishvandi, Deputy for International Affairs and Humanitarian Law of the Iranian Red Crescent Society [IRCS], announced that, upon the order of the IRCS president, a 100-ton shipment of humanitarian aid was sent to earthquake-stricken areas in eastern Afghanistan by both air and land.

Following a request from the Afghan Red Crescent for immediate humanitarian assistance, and through coordination between the two national societies as well as follow-ups with Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the IRCS provided and dispatched more than 100 tons of relief and essential supplies, according to the official.

According to her, the assistance includes food, tents, blankets, clothing, and other essential supplies for emergency shelter and support of the affected people.

Alishvandi emphasized that the IRCS has always stood by nations suffering from humanitarian crises, and in this tragic disaster, as always, stands with the people of Afghanistan with its full capacity.

On Sunday, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s eastern provinces, followed by multiple aftershocks. The quake has so far claimed more than 2,200 lives.