Iran to Present Draft Resolution on Nuclear Site Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran is set to submit a draft resolution at the upcoming General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], focusing on the unacceptability of attacks against nuclear facilities, diplomatic sources have said.

According to the sources, the document is currently being drafted and will be tabled during the conference.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, confirmed the plan in a post on X.

He responded to a Wall Street Journal correspondent who criticized Moscow for supporting Iran’s earlier proposal at the IAEA Board of Governors.

Ulyanov noted that the journalist apparently does not even know the difference between the IAEA Board of Governors and the General Conference, where Iran intends to present its resolution.

He added that anti-Russian propagandists should better prepare themselves before entering such discussions in order to avoid this level of irony and contradiction.

The IAEA General Conference is scheduled to take place in Vienna on September 15 and will run for five days.