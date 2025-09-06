Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Iran to Present Draft Resolution on Nuclear Site Attacks

Iran to Present Draft Resolution on Nuclear Site Attacks
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran is set to submit a draft resolution at the upcoming General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], focusing on the unacceptability of attacks against nuclear facilities, diplomatic sources have said.

According to the sources, the document is currently being drafted and will be tabled during the conference.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, confirmed the plan in a post on X. 

He responded to a Wall Street Journal correspondent who criticized Moscow for supporting Iran’s earlier proposal at the IAEA Board of Governors.

Ulyanov noted that the journalist apparently does not even know the difference between the IAEA Board of Governors and the General Conference, where Iran intends to present its resolution.

He added that anti-Russian propagandists should better prepare themselves before entering such discussions in order to avoid this level of irony and contradiction.

The IAEA General Conference is scheduled to take place in Vienna on September 15 and will run for five days.

Iran IAEA nuclear facilities moscow

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran to Present Draft Resolution on Nuclear Site Attacks

Iran to Present Draft Resolution on Nuclear Site Attacks

5 hours ago
Iran Dispatches 100 Tons of Aid to Afghanistan

Iran Dispatches 100 Tons of Aid to Afghanistan

5 hours ago
Iran’s Velayati: SCO to Play Leading Role in World’s Future

Iran’s Velayati: SCO to Play Leading Role in World’s Future

8 hours ago
Iran’s Top Commander: Our Forces Stronger than Ever after Recent War

Iran’s Top Commander: Our Forces Stronger than Ever after Recent War

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-09-2025 Hour: 06:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot