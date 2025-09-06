IRG Top Commander: Muslim Unity Key to Victory over Zionism

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Major General Mohammad Pakpour, emphasized that solidarity and unity among Muslims remain the most decisive factor in defeating the plots of the enemies of Islam and achieving victory over arrogance and Zionism.

In a message issued on Saturday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], Pakpour described the unity, solidarity, and cohesion of the Islamic Ummah as the most strategic factor in neutralizing the conspiracies and sinister schemes of the enemies of Islam, especially the US and the illegitimate and evil Zionist entity.

“Experience has shown that whenever Islamic societies have entered the field with a unified will and determination, the conspiracies of arrogance have failed and their plots have been rendered ineffective,” the general added.

He also warned of the current critical conditions in which enemies employ modern media tools, psychological warfare, hybrid wars, unjust sanctions, and occupation to undermine the determination of Muslim nations.

Pakpour further stressed that Islamic unity, expanded political and economic cooperation among Muslim nations, and the strengthening of defense and military capabilities can create an Islamic deterrent power and mark the defeat of the front of evil.

Reiterating the urgent need for effective engagement by the Islamic world in critical arenas, the IRG commander said, “Once again, we emphasize with a clear voice that unity is the key to victory and the liberation of nations from the domination of arrogance and the malicious Zionism.”