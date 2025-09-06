KSA Urges UN to Intervene Over ’Israel’s’ Policies in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia has condemned "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza, urging the UN Security Council to intervene to halt "Israel’s" “aggressive policies” against the Palestinian people and their land.

The kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the displacement is in “flagrant violation of international laws, principles, and the most basic humanitarian standards.”

"Israel" is pushing ahead with a plan to occupy the entire Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City, the largest city in the territory.

The ongoing assault on Gaza City threatens to displace nearly one million Palestinians, nearly half of the territory’s population. Despite "Israel’s" forced evacuation orders, many displaced families remain trapped in the city.

The Saudi foreign ministry underscored “the necessity for the international community, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to intervene to halt 'Israel’s' aggressive policies against the Palestinian people and their land.”

It also renewed its call to hold "Israel" accountable for “genocide and grave violations against civilians.”

Netanyahu said in an interview with an "Israeli" Telegram channel that there were “different plans for how to rebuild Gaza,” claiming that “half of the population wants to leave Gaza” and that his plan was “not a mass expulsion.”

“I can open Rafah for them, but it will be closed immediately by Egypt,” he further said.

Egypt’s foreign ministry said, in a statement, that Netanyahu’s remarks are part of “ongoing attempts to prolong escalation in the region and perpetuate instability while avoiding accountability for 'Israeli' violations in Gaza.”

The Egyptian ministry reiterated its “categorical rejection of forcibly or coercively displacing Palestinians from their land.”

Qatar’s foreign ministry also fiercely criticized Netanyahu’s remarks, calling them an “extension of the occupation’s approach to violating the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.”

“The policy of collective punishment practiced by the occupation against the Palestinians … will not succeed in forcing the Palestinian people to leave their land or in confiscating their legitimate rights,” it said in a statement.

This comes amidst ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt and Qatar, aimed at brokering a ceasefire between Hamas and "Israel" and enabling humanitarian access to Gaza.

Meanwhile, "Israel" sent tanks deeper into Gaza City earlier this week, as Netanyahu convened his so-called “security cabinet” late on Sunday to discuss a new offensive to seize the area.

Several world leaders have condemned the plan, with the UN warning it could lead to “massive forced displacement” and “more killing.” Hamas has vowed “fierce resistance” to the planned offensive.