Trump to Host 2026 G20 Summit at His Miami Golf Club

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that the 2026 G20 summit will be held at his Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami, a decision likely to spark renewed criticism over potential conflicts of interest.

“I think Doral will be the best location,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office event. The choice means world leaders will gather at a property owned by the sitting president, with the event funded by US taxpayers.

The White House said Doral would bill participating delegations at-cost for services, dismissing concerns that Trump is profiting from the summit. Officials emphasized that the president’s assets are managed by a third party.

The G20, which brings together 19 nations plus the European Union and African Union, rotates its hosting duties. A date for the 2026 gathering has not been finalized, though the State Department had initially estimated October of that year.

Trump’s decision comes after he skipped this year’s summit in South Africa, sending Vice President JD Vance in his place. He had previously floated using Doral to host the 2020 G7 summit during his first term, but backed down after bipartisan pushback and ethics concerns.

Trump, who has built a political brand around blending business with public life, has frequently used his properties for official functions. His golf clubs, including Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and Bedminster in New Jersey, have hosted foreign dignitaries and corporate leaders.

The Doral property boasts a golf course, spa, restaurants, a pool and 100,000 square feet of event space, including the Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom. The resort is expected to generate millions in hospitality revenue during the summit.

Trump has clashed with South Africa over its policies on land and “Israel”, suggesting in July he might skip this year’s G20 because of those tensions.

It remains uncertain which world leaders will attend the 2026 summit, especially given the participation of countries like Russia and China. Russian President Vladimir Putin faces an ICC arrest warrant, raising questions about his potential attendance.