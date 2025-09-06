Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Total losses from “Israeli” Attacks on September 9, 2025

Total losses from “Israeli” Attacks on September 9, 2025
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographic highlighting the total losses among Lebanese civilians from the “Israeli” entity’s attack on September 9, 2025.

Total losses from “Israeli” Attacks on September 9, 2025

 

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Total losses from “Israeli” Attacks on September 9, 2025

Total losses from “Israeli” Attacks on September 9, 2025

8 hours ago
Most Lebanese Reject Disarming Hezbollah Without Security Guarantees

Most Lebanese Reject Disarming Hezbollah Without Security Guarantees

one day ago
War on Gaza: ’Israel’ Has Already Bombed Over 500 Schools

War on Gaza: ’Israel’ Has Already Bombed Over 500 Schools

4 days ago
“Israeli” Reservists Losing Will in Gaza War

“Israeli” Reservists Losing Will in Gaza War

12 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-09-2025 Hour: 06:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot