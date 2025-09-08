Hamas Reports Receiving Ceasefire Proposals from US Officials

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas says it has received some new ideas from the American side through mediators on how to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

The movement said on Sunday that it welcomes any step that helps the efforts made to stop the "Israeli" aggression.

Hamas also reiterated its readiness to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all captives in exchange for a permanent end to the war.

The movement stressed that any agreement should also include a complete withdrawal of "Israeli" forces from Gaza, and the formation of an independent Palestinian committee to run the territory.

Hamas added that "Israel" must also give guarantees that it would commit to what will be agreed upon, in order to prevent the repetition of past experiences.

"The last of these was the agreement presented by the mediators to the movement based on an American proposal, which the movement approved in Cairo on 18/8/2025, and the 'Israeli' occupation has not responded to it until now, but rather continued its massacres and ethnic cleansing," Hamas said.

The movement noted that it remains in constant contact with mediators to develop these ideas into a comprehensive agreement that would meet the demands of the Palestinian people.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas reaffirmed its adherence to the ceasefire agreement proposed by mediators on August 18, along with other Palestinian factions.

The proposed deal followed negotiations between Hamas, Egyptian, and Qatari officials that had been taking place in Cairo last month.

Hamas has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire proposal, including a captive exchange: half of the 20 remaining "Israeli" captives for Palestinian detainees. The deal could lead to a broader end to the nearly two-year war, which has claimed over 64,000 Palestinians.

However, Netanyahu announced "Israel" is no longer interested in part deals, saying it will only agree to end the war if Hamas releases all of the captives at once, “disarms,” and “allows for the demilitarization of Gaza.”

“Israel’s” minister of war, Yisrael Katz, warned Hamas to accept "Israel’s" conditions or see Gaza City “become like Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” both of which have been devastated by the IOF’s heavy bombardment and ground assaults.

The "Israeli" cabinet voted on August 8 for an illegal plan to occupy Gaza City and launch a ground assault there. Since then, about 1,100 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza City alone.