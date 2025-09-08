French Parliament to Oust PM, Hitting Macron

By Staff, Agencies

France’s parliament is set to oust Prime Minister François Bayrou after nine months, deepening political uncertainty and posing a challenge for President Macron.

The French prime minister blindsided even his allies by calling a confidence vote to end a months-long standoff over his austerity budget, a plan that foresees almost 44 billion euros [$52 billion] of cost savings to reduce France's debt pile.

Opposition parties across the board have made it clear they will vote against his minority government, a stance that makes it highly improbable he will get enough backing to survive because he needs a majority of the 577 MPs in the National Assembly.

Bayrou will become the second French prime minister in succession to have suffered such a fate, following Michel Barnier, who was ejected in December after only three months in office.

Bayrou, the sixth prime minister under Macron since 2017, has not indicated in days of TV interviews that he expects to survive the vote, and, instead, he asked, "Has our country understood the seriousness of the situation it finds itself in?"

This puts Macron at the most critical juncture of his presidency, appointing a seventh prime minister to negotiate a compromise or call snap elections to prop himself up and obtain a more accommodating parliament.

Macron is on the front pages of the international front after spearheading Europe's efforts to end the war in Ukraine; however, on his home front, polls foretell a disaster for the French president, who is forbidden from standing a third time in 2027.

64% of French citizens want Macron to resign instead of naming a new prime minister, per an Odoxa-Backbone poll. His approval rating has hit a record low of 23%, according to Ifop.

A left-wing collective calling itself "Block Everything" is calling for a day of action on September 10, and trade unions have urged workers to strike on September 18.

An election may not boost Macron’s centre-right bloc, but he may be considering cooperation with the weakened Socialist Party [PS].

At a meeting of centrist supporters, Macron urged cooperation with the Socialists, while attendees opposed snap elections, a participant said.

Socialist leader Olivier Faure is ready to be prime minister and has drafted a budget, but Socialist support may not win over other left-wing groups.